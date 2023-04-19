Marte was lifted from Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers due to neck stiffness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder can be viewed as day-to-day, but it wouldn't be surprising if he missed out on at least one start on account of the injury. Marte was hitless in three plate appearances Wednesday before being pulled.
