Marte (groin) went through a full pregame workout Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte is now making steady progress in his recovery from the right groin strain that sent him to the injured list back in early August and told reporters Wednesday that he is aiming to return to the Mets' active roster for the final week of the 2023 regular season. When healthy this year, the veteran outfielder has slashed .248/.301/.324 with five home runs and 24 stolen bases across 86 games.