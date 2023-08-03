Marte (migraines) is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Marte has been out since mid-July due to a series of migraine headaches, but he's been prescribed medication and is doing all baseball activities without issue. The veteran outfielder carries a weak .254/.308/.332 batting line in 333 plate appearances when healthy this season, but he can look to finish strong in the second year of a four-year, $78 million pact with the Mets.
