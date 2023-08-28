Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte (groin) will head to Philadelphia this week to take part in physical therapy, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 7 with what the Mets classified as a right groin strain, but the extent of the injury still remains somewhat hazy. Showalter didn't offer much clarity on that front Monday, nor was the skipper willing to provide any real timeline for Marte to return from the 10-day injured list. Given that Marte underwent surgery last November to repair both of his groin tendons along with the fact that the Mets are out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising if the 34-year-old remained sidelined for the rest of the season.