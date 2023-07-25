Marte (migraines) hit on the field and ran the bases Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Marte seems to be symptom-free after a string of migraine headaches sent him to the injured list last week. He's eligible to be activated as early as this Thursday. Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil have been sharing starts in right field for the Mets in Marte's absence.
