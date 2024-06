The Mets placed Marte on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right knee bone bruise.

Marte was given the diagnosis following an MRI and has been prescribed 15 days of rest. The hope is that he will be able to ramp back up after that point, but with two weeks of no activities, a return before the All-Star break seems unlikely. DJ Stewart and Tyrone Taylor will likely be the primary beneficiaries of Marte's absence.