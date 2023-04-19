Marte was removed in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Marte went hitless in three at-bats before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in a one-run game when his turn in the batting order came up in the top of the sixth. The Mets should provide more information on the outfielder's status later Wednesday.
