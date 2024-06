Marte has been advised to rest for the next 15 days after being diagnosed with bone inflammation in his right knee, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Marte was sent for an MRI on Monday after experiencing soreness in his right knee, and while the team has yet to confirm that he'll be placed on the injured list, he figures to be sidelined for at least the next few weeks. Marte will likely be re-evaluated following the 15-day shutdown period to determine the next steps in his recovery.