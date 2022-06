The Mets are expected to place Marte (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list once the results of his MRI become available later Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Unless the MRI brings better news than expected, Marte will likely be sidelined for at least a week and a half after he exited Tuesday's loss to the Padres with left quad tightness. If in fact Marte is sidelined, the Mets could open up more playing time for Luis Guillorme and Nick Plummer.