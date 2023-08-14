The Mets believe Marte's current groin injury could be related to his offseason core muscle surgery, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder underwent surgery last November to repair separated groin tendons, and while he returned in time for spring training, Marte simply hasn't looked 100 percent all season. While he does have 24 steals in 28 attempts, his .625 OPS is the lowest mark of his career by a significant margin. If lingering issues with his groin are the cause of his 2023 struggles, the Mets would at least have reason to believe he can return to form next season after resting and rehabbing over the winter. The 34-year-old has no timeline for his return, and with New York out of the playoff picture, the team has little incentive to push him back into the lineup down the stretch. Marte has two years and $41.5 million left on his contract after the current campaign.