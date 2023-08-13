Marte (groin) likely won't be activated off the injured list when eligible Wednesday and could embark on a rehab assignment, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte landed on the injured list Monday and received an injection Tuesday in order to help speed up his recovery process. However, it seems that Marte's return date will still be pushed back -- especially if he does end up playing a few games in the minors. There is still a chance Marte returns before the end of August, but he likely won't be urgently rushed back considering the Mets' current position in the postseason race.