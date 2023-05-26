Marte went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Cubs.

Marte has hit safely in just two of his last six games, though both instances have been multi-hit efforts. He's added three of his 14 steals this season in that span. While the outfielder continues to see consistent playing time in right field, he's slashing just .241/.305/.302 with two home runs, 14 RBI and 17 runs scored through 46 contests. It makes for easily one of the weakest batting lines of his career.