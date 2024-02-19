Marte reportedly to camp fully healthy and appears to have put last season's groin issues behind him, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

A stint in the Dominican Winter League offered further proof that the 35-year-old outfielder is healthy again, as he stole two bases in 11 postseason games for Leones del Escogido while posting a .388 OBP. Marte underwent core muscle surgery in November 2022 and never seemed to fully bounce back, eventually suiting up for only 86 games in 2023 with a career-worst .248/.301/.324 slash line. He's never been an iron man -- Marte's topped 600 plate appearances only twice in his career, and not since 2018 -- but if he feels like himself again, he might produce something closer to the .301/.365/.463 line he delivered in 2021-22 while averaging 516 PAs.