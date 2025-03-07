Marte (knee) has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game, but the Mets aren't overly concerned about his availability for Opening Day, Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic report. "Basically, I've played through pain my entire career. I'm used to it. I'll keep doing it," Marte said earlier in camp.

The Mets haven't yet provided a specific date for the 36-year-old to see his first game action this spring, but Marte has been taking part in fielding drills and batting practice. While he was able to suit up for only 94 regular-season games in 2024, plus six more in the playoffs, Marte's numbers rebounded somewhat from a brutal 2023. He's ticketed for a short-side platoon role at DH and in the outfield corners this season, but with Brandon Nimmo also now dealing with a knee issue, there could be more at-bats available for Marte than expected early in the campaign.