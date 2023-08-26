Marte (groin) indicated Friday that he's not close to a return and is unsure he'll make it back before the end of the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte had indicated recently that he hoped to return to the Mets relatively quickly. However, he received another pain-killing injection in the right side of his groin earlier this week and was more guarded Friday when asked when he might make it back. The outfielder also didn't rule out additional surgery on his groin this offseason after having a pair last winter, saying "that's a conversation that's going to have to be had with the trainers." Marte has been limited to just 86 games this season, producing a lowly .625 OPS.