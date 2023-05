Marte isn't in the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte started in right field during Sunday's matinee and went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, but he'll get a breather for the second game of the twin bill. Mark Canha will start in right field while Tommy Pham takes over in left during the nightcap.