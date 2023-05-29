Marte went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

It was a typically wild Coors Field contest, as the two teams combined for 21 runs, and Marte did his part to keep the line moving. The 34-year-old has spent most of the season hitting second in the order, but he dropped down to sixth Sunday with rookie Francisco Alvarez getting a look in the two hole. Over his last 16 games, Marte's slashing .302/.362/.396 with a homer, five steals, eight runs and eight RBI.