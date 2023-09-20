Marte (groin) is scheduled to play a pair of rehab games Saturday and Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

If all goes well in those two games, Marte should be cleared to return to the Mets' active roster for their final homestand, which begins Tuesday against the visiting Marlins. Out since early August due to a right groin strain, the veteran outfielder is currently getting simulated reps at the team's spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.