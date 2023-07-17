Marte went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Marte singled to lead off the fifth before stealing second and coming around to score for the game's first run. He's been running more often this season as he has 24 steals in 84 games after totaling just 18 steals in 118 games last year. His hitting numbers have been down in 2023 in comparison to the last several years, as he's slashing .254/.308/.332 with five homers, 28 RBI, 38 runs and a 16:66 BB:K over 307 plate appearances. It is worth noting he has been the victim of some bad luck this season, however, evidenced by his .309 BABIP.