Marte was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte reached via a fielder's choice during the opening frame and suffered the injury when he was caught attempting to steal second base. The 33-year-old initially remained in the contest but was replaced in the field after appearing to be in some discomfort. The Mets should update Marte's status following Tuesday's contest or on Wednesday.