Marte received an injection in his right groin Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte was placed on the 10-day IL on Monday with a right groin strain, and his injection should allow him to resume "light activity" within the next few days. Because the Mets currently aren't in a position to contend for a playoff spot, there likely won't be any rush to get Marte back in the lineup. However, he still figures to return before the end of August.