Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Marte has gone 4-for-11 with two steals over three games in July. He recently sat out two games in a row, but it appears the brief break did him some good. The outfielder is up to 23 thefts on 27 attempts while slashing .257/.312/.340 with five home runs, 28 RBI, 36 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 79 contests.