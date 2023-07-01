Marte will sit for the second straight game Saturday against San Francisco.

Marte's off day in Friday's series opener seemed like a routine one, but the fact that he's sitting again Saturday suggests he may be dealing with a minor injury or illness. Alternatively, the Mets could be cutting his playing time as the 34-year-old's disappointing season continues. Marte finished April with an 81 wRC+ and followed that up with another 81 wRC+ in May and a negligibly better 84 wRC+ in June. Jeff McNeil will move out to right field Saturday, with Luis Guillorme starting at second base.