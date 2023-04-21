Marte (neck) remains out of the lineup against the Giants on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
There was some thought that Marte could return from his neck stiffness for Friday's contest, but the Mets will hold the outfielder out at least one more game. Jeff McNeil will handle right field and hit third with Luis Guillorme getting the start at second base.
