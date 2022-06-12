Marte (quadriceps) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Angels, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte will miss his third consecutive game while dealing with left quadriceps tightness. He denied reports earlier in the week indicating he'd likely head to the injured list, and a continued absence could put such a move back in play, but DiComo reports that he's feeling better and probably could have played Saturday, so that seems unlikely. Jeff McNeil will handle right field Saturday.