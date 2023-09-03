Marte (groin) said Sunday that he had a productive week of physical therapy in Philadelphia and remains optimistic that he'll return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The non-contending Mets likely won't be eager to bring Marte back from the IL unless he's 100 percent healthy, but he'll at least be given the chance to play again in 2023 if he remains free of setbacks as he navigates the rehab process for his right groin strain. However, if Marte fails to progress in his recovery as anticipated, he'll be at risk of undergoing surgery for the second offseason in a row. Marte previously had surgery last November to address injuries to both of his groins.