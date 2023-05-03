site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Starling Marte: Resting for nightcap
RotoWire Staff
Marte is out of the lineup Wednesday for the second game of the Mets' doubleheader with the Tigers.
Marte will get a breather for the nightcap after he went 1-for-4 while playing eight innings in the outfield in the Mets' 6-5 loss in Game 1. Jeff McNeil will spell Marte in right field in Game 2.
