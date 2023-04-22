Marte (neck) will bat second and play right field Saturday against the Giants, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Marte left Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with neck stiffness and hasn't played since, though the injury didn't seem to be a particularly serious one. The veteran outfielder hasn't gotten off to the best start at the plate this season, slashing .222/.329/.333 through 18 games, but he's already stolen seven bases.