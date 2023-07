Mets manager Buck Showalter said Thursday that Marte is still dealing with migraine headaches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

They're at a "lesser scale" to the migraines that originally sent Marte to the injured list last week, per Showalter, but he may seek out a second opinion in the near future. The veteran outfielder is also anticipating the birth of a child in the coming days, so there's not much clarity as to when he might return to the Mets' active roster.