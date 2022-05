Marte went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's 13-5 win over the Nationals.

The outfielder took Erick Fedde deep in the second inning for a two-run shot as the Mets scored multiple runs in each of the first four frames. Marte has multi-hit performances in five of nine games since returning to the lineup from the bereavement list, batting .366 (15-for-41) over that stretch with two of his five homers and two of his seven steals on the season.