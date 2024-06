Marte went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 8-7 win over Washington.

Marte has been on a heater, recording multiple hits for the fourth time in his past five games. During that span, the 35-year-old is batting .473 (9-for-19) with four RBI, two steals and three runs scored. Marte is now up to a .275 batting average on the season with six home runs, 23 RBI, 30 runs scored and ten steals in 224 plate appearances.