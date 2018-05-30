Mets' Tim Peterson: Promoted to big leagues

Peterson was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Peterson will head to the major leagues after appearing in 23 games at Triple-A, posting a 3.45 ERA with 40 strikeouts across 28.2 innings. He figures to provide additional help out of the Mets' bullpen during his stint in the big leagues.

