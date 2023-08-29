Gott (0-1) blew the save and took the loss Monday against Texas. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three over one inning.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth as Adam Ottavino had pitched the prior two days, Gott immediately found himself in trouble after surrendering a pair of hits to open the frame. The right-hander would manage to strike out Leody Taveras and Marcus Semien before Nathaniel Lowe drove in two runs with a two-out single. Gott's now given up six runs over his last 1.2 innings, raising his ERA to 4.82 with a 1.52 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across 46.2 innings between the Mets and Mariners this season. While New York's lack of bullpen options could keep Gott in a high-leverage role, fantasy managers would be best served looking for saves elsewhere.