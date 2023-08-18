Gott gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday to record his first save of the season in a win over the Cardinals.

With Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley both having worked three of the prior four days, manager Buck Showalter had to get creative at the end of a 4-2 game, and Gott received the call in the ninth. The right-hander made things interesting by giving up a couple singles, but he then struck out Paul Goldschmidt to end the night. Drew Smith was needed in the seventh to get out of a jam with two on and nobody out, suggesting he's still viewed as the higher-leverage option, but Gott has earned his place in the late-inning mix with a 12-appearance scoreless streak during which he's posted a 12:3 K:BB through 11.1 innings.