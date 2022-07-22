May (triceps) is expected to launch a rehab assignment in the near future, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manager Buck Showalter said Friday that he believes May is close to starting a rehab assignment. The relief pitcher has been out since early May while nursing a stress reaction in the lower portion of his humerus, but he appears close to a return. Prior to getting hurt, May had struggled to a 8.64 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 8.1 innings in eight appearances, both of which represent the highest of his career.