May (illness) said he expects to return from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

May noted that he didn't experience any major symptoms since being deactivated Sept. 3, but he took longer than anticipated to clear the necessary protocols. Though the right-hander didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, he should be ready to help out the New York bullpen right away since he was able to do some throwing on his own while isolating at home.