May gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning during Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Seeing his first big-league action since May 2, May topped out at 95.4 mph with his fastball and seemed fully recovered from his triceps injury. The 32-year-old right-hander had a rough first month of the season, perhaps due to the arm issue, but May should slot back into a high-leverage role for the Mets now that he's healthy.