The Mets optioned Nittoli to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After being promoted from Syracuse on Friday, Nittoli will head back to Triple-A after making two scoreless appearances with New York. Nittoli holds a 3.81 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 26 innings in the minors this season and could return to the bigs if the Mets are ever in need of a fresh arm in the bullpen.