The Mets will promote Nittoli from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets acquired Nittoli in a trade with the Cubs earlier this month, and now New York will call on him to help bolster its bullpen. The 32-year-old reliever holds a 3.81 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 26 innings in Triple-A this season and threw two scoreless innings in the majors with Philadelphia last year.