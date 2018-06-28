Mets' Wilmer Flores: Blasts sixth homer Wednesday
Flores went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.
Flores hit a one-out homer in the sixth inning to put the Mets ahead by three, but the bullpen couldn't make it hold up in the eventual 5-3 loss. The 26-year-old is working on a six-game hitting streak and has now reached base safely in all 13 games back since returning from the disabled list.
More News
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Not part of Monday's lineup•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Swats fourth homer Monday•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Lined up for return in near future•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Expected to return during road trip•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...