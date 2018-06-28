Mets' Wilmer Flores: Blasts sixth homer Wednesday

Flores went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Flores hit a one-out homer in the sixth inning to put the Mets ahead by three, but the bullpen couldn't make it hold up in the eventual 5-3 loss. The 26-year-old is working on a six-game hitting streak and has now reached base safely in all 13 games back since returning from the disabled list.

