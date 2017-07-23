Mets' Wilmer Flores: Hits game-winning homer

Flores went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Saturday's win over Oakland.

With the Mets healthy, Flores has reverted back to a part-time role. It's a huge fantasy blow. It's unfortunate because he's been solid when in the lineup and sports a serviceable .284/.312/.473 slash line. Without more consistent playing time, Flores' upside is capped, and he's best left to deep settings.

