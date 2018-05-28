Mets' Wilmer Flores: Lands on 10-day DL
Flores was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with lower-back soreness, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
This comes at an inopportune time, as Flores had been playing regularly and was hitting .290/.352/.435 with one home run in 62 May at-bats. He will be eligible to return on June 8 against the Yankees. Luis Guillorme, who is starting at third base against the Braves, figures to pick up some extra at-bats while Flores is out.
