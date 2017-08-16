Mets' Wilmer Flores: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup

Flores was scratched from Wednesday's game due to a side injury, Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reports.

Flores appears to be dealing with a lat or oblique issue, either way, the 26-year-old will be out of the lineup for the third contest of a four-game set against the Yankees. It's unclear as to when Flores would've suffered an injury -- he's started the past three games -- but more information is likely to become present on his condition prior to the start of Wednesday's game.