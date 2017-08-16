Play

Mets' Wilmer Flores: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup

Flores was scratched from Wednesday's game due to a side injury, Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reports.

Flores appears to be dealing with a lat or oblique issue, either way, the 26-year-old will be out of the lineup for the third contest of a four-game set against the Yankees. It's unclear as to when Flores would've suffered an injury -- he's started the past three games -- but more information is likely to become present on his condition prior to the start of Wednesday's game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast