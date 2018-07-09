Mets' Wilmer Flores: Sits out Monday afternoon
Flores is on the bench for the first half of Monday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Flores has hit in 12 of his last 14 games, going .296 with an .846 OPS over that stretch. He'll sit Monday afternoon with Dominic Smith playing first base in his place.
More News
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Records three-hit game•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Blasts sixth homer Wednesday•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Not part of Monday's lineup•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Swats fourth homer Monday•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Lined up for return in near future•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...