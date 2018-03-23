Mets' Wilmer Flores: Will see at-bats versus righties
Flores, who is set to platoon with Adrian Gonzalez at first base, could see playing time against right-handed pitchers as well, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "Wilmer deserves to play, and not just against lefties," manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday.
Gonzalez's continued struggles throughout spring could leave Flores taking the big side of the Mets' first base platoon. Flores has raked this spring with a .333/.392/.600 slash line in 45 at-bats while Gonzalez has been mired in a 9-for-47 slump. The 26-year-old Flores has always been billed as a player who dominates left-handed pitching, but he showed marked improvement last season against righties with a .262/.459/.765 slash line to go with 11 of his 18 home runs. He's already locked in to face lefties, but now it seems Flores will see playing time against righties as well.
