Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Cespedes is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday.
Though manager Mickey Callaway said Friday that playing a day game following a night contest would be no problem for Cespedes, he placed the 32-year-old on the bench for Saturday's affair. In his first game back since the middle of May, Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Friday's victory. He should be back in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale.
