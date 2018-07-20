Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Activated from DL
Cespedes (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Cespedes will likely man the DH spot during Friday's game against the Yankees after returning to the active roster following a nine-week hiatus due to a strained hip flexor. Look for Cespedes to serve exclusively as the club's designated hitter this weekend before returning to the field next week. Across 37 games for the Mets this year, he's hit .255 with a .790 OPS.
