Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Back in action Monday

Cespedes (quad) is in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes left Sunday's game against the Rockies with a quad issue, which he had apparently suffered the day before. The issue was evidently minor, though, as he won't end up missing a game. It's the second time in eight days that he left with an injury only to start in the team's next game after leaving with what turned out to be a minor thumb issue the previous Sunday. He's doing little to shed the injury-prone label, though he's started in all but one game for the Mets so far this season.