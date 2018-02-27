Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Battling shoulder soreness
Cespedes is battling mild shoulder soreness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cespedes was already being eased into spring action after missing half of last season with lower-body injuries, so this may not delay his timeline by much. Still, it's a useful reminder of the risk involved with the veteran outfielder. He hit .292/.352/.540 in 81 games for the Mets last year, an excellent level of production, but he's 32 and is already battling multiple mild injuries. Don't expect or pay for a full season of productivity from Cespedes.
