Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Begins rehab assignment Friday

Cespedes (hip) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Binghamton on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cespedes will serve as designated hitter Friday and play the field Saturday for the Rumble Ponies before being re-evaluated. Earlier this week it was reported the 32-year-old wouldn't require a rehab stint, so if everything checks out after Saturday he could seemingly return to the Mets in short order.

More News
Our Latest Stories